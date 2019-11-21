





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















21.11.2019 / 19:54









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

TTL Real Estate GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Gerhard

Last name(s):

Schmidt

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DIC Asset AG





b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1X3XX4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.076758 EUR





140767.58 EUR



14.1330314 EUR





197862.4396 EUR



14.14 EUR





141400.00 EUR



14.1377117 EUR





169652.5404 EUR



14.155952 EUR





141559.52 EUR



14.1587243 EUR





198222.1402 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.1352 EUR





989464.2202 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-21; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETA



