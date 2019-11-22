DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.11.2019 / 12:12
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Daimler AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|Postal code:
|70372
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: HSBC Holdings plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|1.51 %
|3.73 %
|5.23 %
|1069837447
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|16117165
|0 %
|1.51 %
|Total
|16117165
|1.51 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|At any time
|1887220
|0.18 %
|Long Call Option (physical settlement)
|20DEC 2019 - 15DEC 2023
|American style
|1825408
|0.17 %
|Long Call Option (physical settlement)
|18DEC 2020 - 16DEC 2022
|European style
|3400000
|0.32 %
|
|
|Total
|7112628
|0.66 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Long Call Warrants
|16DEC 2019 - 17DEC 2021
|European style
|Cash
|42760
|0.004 %
|Long Call Warrants
|18DEC 2019
|American style
|Cash
|40000
|0.004 %
|Short Put Warrants
|Open end
|Bermuda style
|Cash
|1181
|0.0001 %
|Short Put Warrants
|16DEC 2019 - 15Jun 2022
|American style
|Cash
|3234
|0.0003 %
|Short Put Warrants
|18MAR 2020
|European Style
|Cash
|100
|0.000009 %
|Contract for Difference
|Open end
|Bermuda style
|Cash
|10
|0.0000009 %
|Equity Swap
|22NOV 2019 - 02AUG 2023
|N/A
|Cash
|23228348
|2.17 %
|Equity Future
|20MAR 2020 - 17DEC 2021
|N/A
|Cash
|4104756
|0.38 %
|Long Call Option
|16NOV 2020
|European Style
|Cash
|83559
|0.008 %
|Long Call Option Basket
|16NOV 2020
|European Style
|Cash
|5795
|0.0005 %
|Corporate Debt with Short Put Option
|12MAR 2020 - 05AUG 2020
|European Style
|Cash
|79923
|0.007 %
|Short Put Option
|06JUL 2021
|European Style
|Cash
|9974
|0.0009 %
|Short Put Option
|20DEC 2019 - 03JUL 2024
|American style
|Physical
|3887366
|0.36 %
|Short Put Option
|18DEC 2020 - 13FEB 2023
|American style
|Cash
|65501
|0.006 %
|Short Put Option Basket
|22NOV 2019 - 07MAY 2023
|American style
|Physical
|339339
|0.03 %
|Short Put Option Basket
|28JAN 2020 - 14AUG 2023
|European Style
|Cash
|517322
|0.05 %
|Short Put Option Basket
|03DEC 2019 - 27APR 2021
|European Style
|Physical
|340083
|0.03 %
|
|
|
|Total
|32749251
|3.06 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|HSBC Holdings plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC UK Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Bank plc
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Global Asset Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC UK Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Bank Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC UK Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Bank Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC France S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Global Asset Management (France) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HBSC Middle East Holdings B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Bank A.S.
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Yatirim Menkul Degrler A.S.
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Portfoy Yonetimi A.S.
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC UK Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Bank Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC France S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC International Trustee (Holdings) Pte. Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC International Trustee Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Wayfoong Nominees Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Hang Seng Bank Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Hang Seng Insurance Company Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC UK Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Bank Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Trustee (C.I.) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Life (International) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Finance (Netherlands)
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimler.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
919577 22.11.2019
