2019. november 22., péntek, 12:12







22.11.2019 / 12:12



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: HSBC Holdings plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Nov 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.51 % 3.73 % 5.23 % 1069837447
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 16117165 0 % 1.51 %
Total 16117165 1.51 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities
At any time 1887220 0.18 %
Long Call Option (physical settlement) 20DEC 2019 - 15DEC 2023 American style 1825408 0.17 %
Long Call Option (physical settlement) 18DEC 2020 - 16DEC 2022 European style 3400000 0.32 %
    Total 7112628 0.66 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















































































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Long Call Warrants 16DEC 2019 - 17DEC 2021 European style Cash 42760 0.004 %
Long Call Warrants 18DEC 2019 American style Cash 40000 0.004 %
Short Put Warrants Open end Bermuda style Cash 1181 0.0001 %
Short Put Warrants 16DEC 2019 - 15Jun 2022 American style Cash 3234 0.0003 %
Short Put Warrants 18MAR 2020 European Style Cash 100 0.000009 %
Contract for Difference Open end Bermuda style Cash 10 0.0000009 %
Equity Swap 22NOV 2019 - 02AUG 2023 N/A Cash 23228348 2.17 %
Equity Future 20MAR 2020 - 17DEC 2021 N/A Cash 4104756 0.38 %
Long Call Option 16NOV 2020 European Style Cash 83559 0.008 %
Long Call Option Basket 16NOV 2020 European Style Cash 5795 0.0005 %
Corporate Debt with Short Put Option 12MAR 2020 - 05AUG 2020 European Style Cash 79923 0.007 %
Short Put Option 06JUL 2021 European Style Cash 9974 0.0009 %
Short Put Option 20DEC 2019 - 03JUL 2024 American style Physical 3887366 0.36 %
Short Put Option 18DEC 2020 - 13FEB 2023 American style Cash 65501 0.006 %
Short Put Option Basket 22NOV 2019 - 07MAY 2023 American style Physical 339339 0.03 %
Short Put Option Basket 28JAN 2020 - 14AUG 2023 European Style Cash 517322 0.05 %
Short Put Option Basket 03DEC 2019 - 27APR 2021 European Style Physical 340083 0.03 %
      Total 32749251 3.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:




































































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
HSBC Holdings plc % % %
HSBC UK Holdings Limited % % %
HSBC Bank plc % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC Global Asset Management Limited % % %
HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC UK Holdings Limited % % %
HSBC Bank Plc % % %
HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH % % %
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC UK Holdings Limited % % %
HSBC Bank Plc % % %
HSBC France S.A. % % %
HSBC Global Asset Management (France) S.A. % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HBSC Middle East Holdings B.V. % % %
HSBC Bank A.S. % % %
HSBC Yatirim Menkul Degrler A.S. % % %
HSBC Portfoy Yonetimi A.S. % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC Asia Holdings Limited % % %
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC UK Holdings Limited % % %
HSBC Bank Plc % % %
HSBC France S.A. % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC Asia Holdings Limited % % %
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited % % %
HSBC International Trustee (Holdings) Pte. Limited % % %
HSBC International Trustee Limited % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC Asia Holdings Limited % % %
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited % % %
Wayfoong Nominees Limited % % %
Hang Seng Bank Limited % % %
Hang Seng Insurance Company Limited % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC UK Holdings Limited % % %
HSBC Bank Plc % % %
HSBC Trustee (C.I.) Limited % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC Asia Holdings Limited % % %
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited % % %
HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited % % %
HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited % % %
HSBC Life (International) Limited % % %
 


HSBC Holdings Plc % % %
HSBC Finance (Netherlands) % % %
HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) S.A. % % %
HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

21 Nov 2019














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 120

70372 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
