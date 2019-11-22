





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Daimler AG

Street:

Mercedesstrasse 120

Postal code:

70372

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R27DL06UVNT076



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: HSBC Holdings plc

City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Nov 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

1.51 %

3.73 %

5.23 %

1069837447

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

0

16117165

0 %

1.51 %

Total

16117165

1.51 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall lent securities



At any time

1887220

0.18 %

Long Call Option (physical settlement)

20DEC 2019 - 15DEC 2023

American style

1825408

0.17 %

Long Call Option (physical settlement)

18DEC 2020 - 16DEC 2022

European style

3400000

0.32 %





Total

7112628

0.66 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Long Call Warrants

16DEC 2019 - 17DEC 2021

European style

Cash

42760

0.004 %

Long Call Warrants

18DEC 2019

American style

Cash

40000

0.004 %

Short Put Warrants

Open end

Bermuda style

Cash

1181

0.0001 %

Short Put Warrants

16DEC 2019 - 15Jun 2022

American style

Cash

3234

0.0003 %

Short Put Warrants

18MAR 2020

European Style

Cash

100

0.000009 %

Contract for Difference

Open end

Bermuda style

Cash

10

0.0000009 %

Equity Swap

22NOV 2019 - 02AUG 2023

N/A

Cash

23228348

2.17 %

Equity Future

20MAR 2020 - 17DEC 2021

N/A

Cash

4104756

0.38 %

Long Call Option

16NOV 2020

European Style

Cash

83559

0.008 %

Long Call Option Basket

16NOV 2020

European Style

Cash

5795

0.0005 %

Corporate Debt with Short Put Option

12MAR 2020 - 05AUG 2020

European Style

Cash

79923

0.007 %

Short Put Option

06JUL 2021

European Style

Cash

9974

0.0009 %

Short Put Option

20DEC 2019 - 03JUL 2024

American style

Physical

3887366

0.36 %

Short Put Option

18DEC 2020 - 13FEB 2023

American style

Cash

65501

0.006 %

Short Put Option Basket

22NOV 2019 - 07MAY 2023

American style

Physical

339339

0.03 %

Short Put Option Basket

28JAN 2020 - 14AUG 2023

European Style

Cash

517322

0.05 %

Short Put Option Basket

03DEC 2019 - 27APR 2021

European Style

Physical

340083

0.03 %







Total

32749251

3.06 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

HSBC Holdings plc

%

%

%

HSBC UK Holdings Limited

%

%

%

HSBC Bank plc

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC Global Asset Management Limited

%

%

%

HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC UK Holdings Limited

%

%

%

HSBC Bank Plc

%

%

%

HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH

%

%

%

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC UK Holdings Limited

%

%

%

HSBC Bank Plc

%

%

%

HSBC France S.A.

%

%

%

HSBC Global Asset Management (France) S.A.

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HBSC Middle East Holdings B.V.

%

%

%

HSBC Bank A.S.

%

%

%

HSBC Yatirim Menkul Degrler A.S.

%

%

%

HSBC Portfoy Yonetimi A.S.

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC Asia Holdings Limited

%

%

%

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC UK Holdings Limited

%

%

%

HSBC Bank Plc

%

%

%

HSBC France S.A.

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC Asia Holdings Limited

%

%

%

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

%

%

%

HSBC International Trustee (Holdings) Pte. Limited

%

%

%

HSBC International Trustee Limited

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC Asia Holdings Limited

%

%

%

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

%

%

%

Wayfoong Nominees Limited

%

%

%

Hang Seng Bank Limited

%

%

%

Hang Seng Insurance Company Limited

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC UK Holdings Limited

%

%

%

HSBC Bank Plc

%

%

%

HSBC Trustee (C.I.) Limited

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC Asia Holdings Limited

%

%

%

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

%

%

%

HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited

%

%

%

HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited

%

%

%

HSBC Life (International) Limited

%

%

%









HSBC Holdings Plc

%

%

%

HSBC Finance (Netherlands)

%

%

%

HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) S.A.

%

%

%

HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) S.A.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

21 Nov 2019



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























