Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020 at a glance

















22.11.2019 / 13:32









Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on



22 November 2019 Group figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020



(01/04/2019-30/09/2019):

- Sales revenue: EUR 22.4 million (EUR 18.0 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019)



- EBITDA: EUR 6.5 million (EUR 4.1 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019)



- EBIT: EUR 4.1 million (EUR 2.9 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 2.5 million (EUR 1.8 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2018/2019)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 26.1 million as of 30 September 2019 (EUR 25.1 million as of 30 September 2018)

Sales revenues amounted to EUR 11.5 million during the second quarter (01/07/2019-30/09/2019) of the fiscal year 2019/2020 (EUR 9.1 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the second quarter amounted to EUR 2.0 million (EUR 1.4 million in the same period of the previous year).

Please access the report via the following links:



German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2019_2020.pdf



English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2019_2020.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).