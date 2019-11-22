



CareFlex Chemie: Pioneer for industry-wide long-term care solutions

- Consortium of R+V Krankenversicherung AG, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG and Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG

- First nationwide, employer-financed supplementary care insurance agreed by collective agreement

- "CareFlexChemie" for 580,000 employees in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries

Frankfurt am Main, 22.11.2019 - The supplementary care insurance "CareFlex Chemie" offers for the first time an industry-wide, employer-financed collective long-term care provision throughout Germany. This was agreed by the IG BCE trade union and the BAVC employers" association in their current collective agreement for all employees in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries on July 1, 2021. The chemical industry in Germany has around 580,000 employees, of whom 435,000 are covered by collective agreements. Non-tariff employees in the industry can also receive "CareFlex Chemie", if their employer agrees.

German premiere for occupational health and care insurance

"CareFlex Chemie" is provided by a consortium of three well-known insurers - it is Germany"s first consortium in the field of occupational health insurance and long-term care. R+V Krankenversicherung AG is the managing consortium leader with a share of 45 percent, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG holds 35 percent and also acts as lead manager responsible for the product and the management of the portfolio. Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG holds a 20 per cent stake in the consortium.

Group contract without health check

"CareFlex Chemie" supplements the benefits of statutory long-term care insurance and helps to reduce the existing financing gap. As this is an industry-wide solution, no individual health checks are required. A pilot model that IG BCE had already implemented in conjunction with Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in January 2019 serves as an example. The insurer and product provider is the Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Coverage of family members

Employees from the chemical industry can still increase their care insurance with private funds. Close relatives such as spouses, children or parents can also be covered. Currently, not even 5 percent of Germans have a private long-term care insurance. A disposable monthly long-term care allowance, as offered by "CareFlex Chemie", protects private assets and relieves those in need of care as well as caring relatives.

Claudia Andersch, CEO of R+V Krankenversicherung AG: "Long-term care is and will remain a central topic that everyone should deal with. With the new collective agreement, the chemical industry is therefore sending an important signal to our society. "CareFlex Chemie" is also a blueprint for other industries. Long-term care is an indispensable component in everyone"s life planning. It not only relieves the burden on caring relatives and their families. It is also a genuine asset protection."

Dr Stefan M. Knoll, founder and CEO of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: "Since the introduction of our first supplementary long-term care insurance in 2012, we have revolutionised long-term care provision in Germany and dominate the market on the product side. The implementation of "CareFlex Chemie" is a unique model for occupational health insurance and a huge success for the German chemical and pharmaceutical industries. This is based on the "HenkelCareFlex" pilot model, which was designed and subsequently implemented through a previous cooperation between Deutsche Familienversicherung and IG BCE".

Dr Andreas Eurich, CEO of Barmenia Versicherung: "Nursing is already an enormous challenge today. An average person in need of long-term care in Germany currently has to pay over 1,800 euros per month out of his own pocket, with the result that 40 percent of these people slip into "social assistance". With the unique offer of an employer-financed long-term care insurance scheme, we can ensure that employees in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries can safely close the gap to statutory provision."

About R+V Krankenversicherung AG

R+V Krankenversicherung AG is one of the fastest-growing health insurers in the German market and regularly occupies top positions in product ratings. It is part of the R+V Group, one of the leading German insurers with a comprehensive range of insurance and pension solutions for private and corporate customers. R+V has been an insurance partner of the chemical collective bargaining parties for many years and has a wealth of experience with industry pension funds such as ChemieVersorgungswerk, MetallRente and KlinikRente.

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74) is a fully digitalized insurance company and a high-growth InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, Deutsche Familienversicherung covers the entire insurance value chain with its own products. The company"s goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Reasonable"). The product portfolio includes award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the ultra-modern and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with consistently digital product designs and the option of taking out policies via digital language assistants.

About Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG

Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG is part of the Barmenia Group. Barmenia Versicherungen is the leading association. The group also includes Barmenia Lebensversicherung a. G. and Barmenia Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG. The Wuppertal-based health insurer is today the number seven private health insurer on the German market with a premium volume of over 1.7 billion euros. In 2018, it looked after more than 1.2 million insured persons. The Group works according to the principle of being the secure partner at the side of its customers and offering the best solutions. Many digital services round off the product world. At Barmenia, customers are insured from person to person: simple. Human. #MachenWirGern

