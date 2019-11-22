DGAP-Adhoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG becomes part of a consortium for the processing of an employer-financed, collectively agreed supplementary long-term care insurance for employees in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.
2019. november 22., péntek, 16:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Frankfurt am Main, 22.11.2019 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG will be part of a consortium consisting of R+V Krankenversicherung AG, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG and Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG, based on today"s agreement between the collective bargaining parties in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. The consortium will handle an employer-financed, collectively agreed supplementary long-term care insurance for employees in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry with insurance commencing on July 1, 2021. R+V Krankenversicherung AG will be the organizational lead manager with 45% and DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG the product and portfolio manager with 35%. Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG holds a 20% stake in the consortium.
As of July 1, 2021, this almost doubles the premium volume generated by Deutsche Familienversicherung and the number of contracts.
Investors and press contact:
Lutz Kiesewetter
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 69 74 30 46 396
Telefax: + 49 69 74 30 46 46
E-Mail: lutz.kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|Reuterweg 47
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 74 30 46 396
|Fax:
|069 74 30 46 46
|E-mail:
|presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
|WKN:
|A2NBVD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|918553
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
918553 22-Nov-2019 CET/CEST
