DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG becomes part of a consortium for the processing of an employer-financed, collectively agreed supplementary long-term care insurance for employees in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.


22-Nov-2019


Frankfurt am Main, 22.11.2019 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG will be part of a consortium consisting of R+V Krankenversicherung AG, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG and Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG, based on today"s agreement between the collective bargaining parties in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. The consortium will handle an employer-financed, collectively agreed supplementary long-term care insurance for employees in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry with insurance commencing on July 1, 2021. R+V Krankenversicherung AG will be the organizational lead manager with 45% and DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG the product and portfolio manager with 35%. Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG holds a 20% stake in the consortium.


As of July 1, 2021, this almost doubles the premium volume generated by Deutsche Familienversicherung and the number of contracts.


Language: English
