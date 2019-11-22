



Wacker Neuson SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2020

German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2019

English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2019



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2020

German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2019

English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2019



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2020

German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2020

English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2020

