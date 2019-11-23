DGAP-CMS: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
2019. november 22., péntek, 21:17
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
The share buyback is completed.
The acquisition of the preferred shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange.
In the period from 5 November 2019 to 21 November 2019, the daily number of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
Date / Total number of shares bought back / Weighted average share price (EUR) / Aggregated volume (EUR)
Lübeck, Germany, 22 November 2019
Executive Board
Moislinger Allee 53-55
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23542 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
End of News
|DGAP News Service
920047 22.11.2019
