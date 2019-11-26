Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 16th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 14 November 2019 until and including 22 November 2019, a number of 176,868 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

14.11.2019

296

254.0628

15.11.2019

40

255.3100

18.11.2019

6

255.6000

19.11.2019

0



20.11.2019

7,446

257.5228

21.11.2019

84,382

257.0510

22.11.2019

84,698

255.9395



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 22 November 2019 amounts to 2,176,466 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 25 November 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management