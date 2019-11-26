





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















25.11.2019









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Obotritia Capital KGAA



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Rolf

Last name(s):

Elgeti

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2LQUA5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50.00 EUR





12500.00 EUR



48.40 EUR





14520.00 EUR



49.20 EUR





2460.00 EUR



48.40 EUR





14520.00 EUR



49.00 EUR





4900.00 EUR



49.40 EUR





988.00 EUR



48.60 EUR





5734.80 EUR



48.80 EUR





14640.00 EUR



49.00 EUR





2450.00 EUR



49.40 EUR





1482.00 EUR



49.60 EUR





9920.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





14100.00 EUR



48.60 EUR





14580.00 EUR



48.40 EUR





435.60 EUR



48.60 EUR





11566.80 EUR



48.80 EUR





14640.00 EUR



49.00 EUR





7497.00 EUR



49.00 EUR





6811.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





3050.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





10000.00 EUR



49.20 EUR





4920.00 EUR



53.00 EUR





39750.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

49.76 EUR





211465.20 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-21; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



