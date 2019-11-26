DGAP-CMS: Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information

2019. november 25., hétfő, 16:03







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG


/ Share buyback






Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information








25.11.2019 / 16:03



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - share buyback tranche 2



 



On 11 November 2019, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 08 November 2019 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In a second tranche, a total of 8,500 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back between 18. November 2019 and 22. November 2019. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 47.31. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 402,360.00 (excluding ancillary costs) in the second tranche.



The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).



The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.



In the period from 18. November 2019 to 22. November 2019, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:



































Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
18.11.2019 1,500 46.85 70,270.00
19.11.2019 2,000 48.90 97,800.00
20.11.2019 1,500 48.08 72,120.00
21.11.2019 1,500 46.51 69,760.00
22.11.2019 2,000 46.21 92,410.00
       
Total 8,500 47.31 402,360.00

 

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.



Hamburg, November 2019



Aurubis AG



The Executive Board















25.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




921273  25.11.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=921273&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum