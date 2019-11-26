Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - share buyback tranche 2

On 11 November 2019, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 08 November 2019 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In a second tranche, a total of 8,500 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back between 18. November 2019 and 22. November 2019. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 47.31. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 402,360.00 (excluding ancillary costs) in the second tranche.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from 18. November 2019 to 22. November 2019, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Total number of shares bought back

Weighted average share price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

18.11.2019

1,500

46.85

70,270.00

19.11.2019

2,000

48.90

97,800.00

20.11.2019

1,500

48.08

72,120.00

21.11.2019

1,500

46.51

69,760.00

22.11.2019

2,000

46.21

92,410.00









Total

8,500

47.31

402,360.00



The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.

Hamburg, November 2019

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board