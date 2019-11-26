Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1 Interim Announcement





In the period from 15 November 2019 up to and including 22 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 601,093 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price

(EUR)

15 November 2019

124,993

34.5485

18 November 2019

90,505

35.5902

19 November 2019

91,777

35.6087

20 November 2019

97,358

34.9672

21 November 2019

100,616

34.6459

22 November 2019

95,844

34.8763

In total

601,093

35.0036



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 22 November 2019 thus amounts to 601,093 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 25 November 2019

Deutsche Wohnen SE



The Management Board