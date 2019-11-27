DGAP-Adhoc: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate AG passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2019 an
2019. november 26., kedd, 12:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bio-Gate AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognose/Sonstiges
- Erwartete Verbesserung von Umsatz und Konzernergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2019 wird nicht erreicht
Kontakt:
Gerd Rückel
Über Bio-Gate:
Disclaimer:
Kontakt:
Gerd Rückel
rikutis consulting - Büro Frankfurt
gr@rikutis.de
Tel +49 (0) 6172 807309
Mobil +49 (0)152 34221966
www.rikutis.de
Rosenweg 2
61381 Friedrichsdorf
Germany
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Bio-Gate AG
|Neumeyerstr. 28-34
|90411 Nürnberg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 - 101
|E-Mail:
|marc.lloret-grau@bio-gate.de
|Internet:
|www.bio-gate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BGAG981
|WKN:
|BGAG98
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, München, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|921737
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
921737 26.11.2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]