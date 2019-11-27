DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

/ Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 40. Interim Report






26.11.2019 / 13:27



Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 40. Interim Report

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


In the period from 18.11.2019 through 22.11.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:











































  United States Germany (XETA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
18.11.2019 35.963 208,9562 22.750 188,5151 58.713
19.11.2019 50.000 208,4774 30.000 189,6077 80.000
20.11.2019 55.000 206,3197 23.970 186,7740 78.970
21.11.2019 45.000 206,7389 35.000 186,7863 80.000
22.11.2019 50.000 205,4126 32.000 186,2961 82.000

 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).



Guildford, United Kingdom, 26.11.2019



Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
