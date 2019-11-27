Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 40. Interim Report



On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 18.11.2019 through 22.11.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

18.11.2019

35.963

208,9562

22.750

188,5151

58.713

19.11.2019

50.000

208,4774

30.000

189,6077

80.000

20.11.2019

55.000

206,3197

23.970

186,7740

78.970

21.11.2019

45.000

206,7389

35.000

186,7863

80.000

22.11.2019

50.000

205,4126

32.000

186,2961

82.000



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 26.11.2019

Linde plc