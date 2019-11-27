



26 November 2019, Stuttgart, Germany

Wolfgang Homey, who has served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since the start of 2014, has given early notice to the Exyte Supervisory Board of his intention - prompted by personal reasons - not to renew his contract which expires at the end of February 2020. He will, however, remain available to the company during a transition period. Beat Fellmann is set to join the Executive Board of Exyte AG effective December 1, 2019 and will succeed Wolfgang Homey as CFO on March 1, 2020.

The Supervisory Board expressed its regret at the decision and thanked Mr. Homey for his six years of service as CFO. During this period, the company saw its sales increase to around 3.5 billion euro (2018) while profitability remained on a steady growth path. Fiscal 2019 is set to be another record year for Exyte with sales and EBIT increasing once more. In addition to contributing to positive business development, Wolfgang Homey played a major role in the realignment of the group and in the successful evolution of corporate structures and processes. Over the past two years, Mr. Homey was largely responsible for preparing Exyte for an IPO. Exyte remains committed to its IPO plans.

As the new CFO, Beat Fellmann (55) will assume responsibility for Accounting, Treasury, Controlling, Legal & Insurance, IT, Tax and Risk Management for the Exyte Group on March 1, 2020. Prior to taking on this role, Mr. Fellmann spent 10 years as CFO and head of Corporate Center at the listed company Implenia Ltd. in Switzerland. He has many years of experience in both stock and capital markets. As the largest construction and construction services company in the country, Implenia realized sales of approximately 4 billion euro in 2018 with a workforce of around 10,000 employees. Prior to working at Implenia, Beat Fellmann was employed at a number of different global industrial enterprises. He is a Certified Public Accountant (dipl. Wirtschaftsprüfer), studied business management at the University of St. Gallen and completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard Business School.

Georg Stumpf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Exyte, commented: "On behalf of all members of the Supervisory Board, I would like to express my warmest thanks to Wolfgang Homey for the trusting and successful working relationship we enjoyed, and to wish him all the best for the future - both in his professional and private life. We extend a warm welcome to Beat Fellmann and look forward to his contribution to maintaining our company"s success."

As of December 1, 2019, the Exyte Executive Board has four members: Dr. Wolfgang Büchele (Chief Executive Officer), Roberto Penno (Chief Operating Officer), Wolfgang Homey (Chief Financial Officer until February 29, 2020) and Beat Fellmann (Chief Financial Officer from March 1, 2020).

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a unique expertise in controlled and regulated environments. Exyte has a truly global footprint, serving the most technically demanding clients in markets such as semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. The company offers a full range of services from consulting to the managing of turnkey solutions - delivered to the highest quality and safety standards. Solving the most complex challenges, Exyte forges trusted, long-lasting relationships with its clients. In 2018, Exyte generated sales of EUR 3.5 billion with over 5,600 highly experienced and motivated employees. The company is ideally positioned to further strengthen its market leadership with its broad industry insight and its exceptional talents. www.exyte.net

