DGAP-News: IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 9M 2019 results on 29 November 2019
2019. november 26., kedd, 15:00
IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 9M 2019 results on 29 November 2019
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The call will be held in English.
The corresponding presentation is available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings call.
IuteCredit
Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North-Macedonia, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Until 31/06/2019, 300 people including the Management and IT team served more than 180,000 of active loan customers and worked with the pool of 480,000 customers.
IuteCredit"s loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers" expectations.
Language:
|English
Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
ISIN:
|XS2033386603
EQS News ID:
|921829
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
921829 26.11.2019
