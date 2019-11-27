

All for One Group AG - Preliminary Figures for Financial Year 2018/19 / Forecast for 2019/20



Unaudited results:



- Sales: EUR 359.2 million (up 8% year on year)



- Cloud services & support revenue: EUR 70.6 million (up 19% year on year)



- EBIT: EUR 12.6 million, adversely affected by extraordinary expenses of strategy offensive 2022 (EUR 7.0 million) and by new IFRS standards 9 and 15 (EUR 0.2 million)



- EBIT before extraordinary effects: EUR 19.8 million (down 4% year on year)



- Earnings after tax: EUR 10.2 million (down 25% year on year)



- Launch of strategy offensive 2022 has been completed



- Forecast for 2019/20



Filderstadt, 26 November 2019 - All for One Group AG, leading consulting and IT group, published its preliminary results for the period from 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019 today. The figures have not yet been audited.



As cloud transformation progresses, non-recurring revenue from the sale of software licenses decreased by 5% to EUR 41.4 million compared with the prior year. In contrast, cloud services & support sales increased by 19% to EUR 70.6 million. Recurring revenue (up 12% to EUR 174.7 million) also includes software support sales (up 9% to EUR 104.1 million). As such, the share of total sales attributable to recurring revenue increased to 49% (Oct 2017 - Sep 2018: 47%). Sales from consulting and services increased by 7% to EUR 143.1 million. Total revenue therefore increased by 8% in total to EUR 359.2 million, of which around 1 percentage point was attributable to acquisitions.



The EBIT of EUR 12.6 million achieved in the financial year under review was adversely affected by extraordinary expenses arising from the strategy offensive 2022 (EUR 7.0 million) and from the first-time application of the accounting standards IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 (EUR 0.2 million). EBIT adjusted to enable comparability with the prior year therefore amounted to EUR 19.8 million (prior year: EUR 20.6 million). The adjusted EBIT margin was 5.5% (prior year: 6.2%). EBITDA also adjusted to enable comparability with the prior year increased by 3% to EUR 32.0 million (prior year: EUR 31.2 million).



Earnings after tax decreased to EUR 10.2 million (minus 25%) and earnings per share to EUR 2.05 (minus 27%). The figures include tax and interest income totalling EUR 3.2 million, which was recognised as profit back in March 2019 and resulted from tax loss carry forwards that had initially been disputed (Section 8c German Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuergesetz)). As of 30 September 2019, the equity ratio was 41% (30 Sep 2018: 42%), while the headcount had risen by 10% to 1,846 employees (30 Sep 2018: 1,677 employees).



The launch of the strategy offensive 2022 was successfully completed as planned in the financial year 2018/19. Efforts in the financial year 2019/20 will increasingly focus on turning the margin trend around - in line with the strategy offensive 2022. Sales are expected to be between EUR 375 million and 385 million, and EBIT between EUR 20 million and 22 million. Economic development remains the biggest risk.



All for One Group AG will be publishing its final consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2018/19 on 16 December 2019, as scheduled, to coincide with the financial statements press conference.









Contact:



Contact:All for One Group AG, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About All for One Group AG



All for One Group AG (ISIN DE0005110001) enhances the competitive ability of its customers in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise, IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 1,800 experts, All for One Group AG orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: intelligent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as the digital core of any future-proof corporate IT, strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance. All for One Group AG is assisting more than 2,500 clients with their transformation and the expansion of their ability to compete. Market observers rank the leading consulting and IT group as the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market. As a founding member of United VARs - the most powerful global alliance of SAP Partners - All for One Group AG also provides a comprehensive portfolio of consulting and other services, together with best-in-class local support in more than 100 countries. In the financial year 2018/19, All for One Group AG achieved sales of EUR 359,2 million and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





https://www.all-for-one.com/en/





