1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ernst-Moritz
Last name(s): Lipp

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2087647645


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
201200.00 EUR 201200.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
201200.00 EUR 201200.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC: XLUX














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
