DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-26 November 2019





27-Nov-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 27 November 2019

Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-26 November 2019





Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 20 November 2019 to 26 November 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").





The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6 November 2019



for the sole purpose of covering Airbus" long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased



shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the



relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by around the middle of February 2020.





The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus



SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE"s issued



share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer"s name

Issuer"s identifying code

Transaction date

Identifying code of financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR)

Market (MIC code)

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.20.11

NL0000235190

9,350

135.299656

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.21.11

NL0000235190

9,350

134.493033

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.22.11

NL0000235190

9,350

134.278980

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.25.11

NL0000235190

9,350

134.156103

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.26.11

NL0000235190

9,350

135.025626

XPAR





TOTAL



46,750

134.650680





Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

* * *

About Airbus



Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of EUR 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world"s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Media contacts



Rod Stone rod.stone@airbus.com +33 (0) 6 3052 1993



Martin Agüera martin.aguera@airbus.com +49 (0) 175 227 4369