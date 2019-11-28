DGAP-News: First Sensor extends collaboration with Canadian expert for machine vision
2019. november 28., csütörtök, 08:00
First Sensor extends collaboration with Canadian expert for machine vision
- Delivery of image sensor boards planned until fall 2026
- Deeper foothold in North America with imaging growth driver
First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions, is producing image sensors for a new camera family for a Canadian technology leader for industrial visual inspection in the field of machine vision. The project has a term of seven years. The key customer is planning to reach its first volume target in the coming year and to gradually increase deliveries five-fold in the years ahead. The agreement replaces existing orders for the packaging of image sensor technology for camera boards that are being replaced by the new product generation.
"Imaging is a growth driver for First Sensor. Given the high demand for optical inspection in Industry 4.0, we can significantly expand business with our key customer with the new order. The new camera generation will set new benchmarks in machine vision," said Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "To guarantee an optimal image result, almost every available display in a household is already tested by our customer"s products. With our expertise in photonics and microelectronic packaging, we are helping to further advance this technological leadership in machine vision."
The new product generation of the North American company comprises twelve high-performance cameras that capture up to 300,000 images per second. Industrial systems mainly use such images in automation technology and quality assurance. One of the key factors for the new order is the expertise of Dresden"s First Sensor Microelectronic Packaging GmbH in the processing of optical sensors and the assembly of large and long chips. The collaboration with the international industrial image processing and machine vision expert has been ongoing for around 15 years already.
About First Sensor AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|922833
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
922833 28.11.2019
