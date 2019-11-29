





















Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















28.11.2019 / 15:43









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.













NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM









1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Partan Limited



2 Church Street,



Burnham



Slough SL1 7HZ



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

N/A

b)

Initial notification / amendment3

PCA to Cynthia Gordon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of



Global Fashion Group S.A.



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

Global Fashion Group S.A.



b)

LEI5

5493001035L29EQRO222





4.

Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Shares



Identification code7

LU2010095458

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 1.98

11,859

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume10

11,859

- Price11

EUR 23,480.82‬

e)

Date of the transaction12

28 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction13

Off-exchange transaction











































28.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



