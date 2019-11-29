DGAP-AFR: All for One Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

All for One Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: December 16, 2019
German: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: December 16, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: December 16, 2019
German: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download
English: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english














