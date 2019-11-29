



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













All for One Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















28.11.2019 / 15:30







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



All for One Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed:

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: December 16, 2019

German: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: December 16, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: December 16, 2019

German: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download

English: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english





28.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

