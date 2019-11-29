DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e.

2019. november 28., csütörtök, 16:50





DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


BayWa is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e.


28-Nov-2019 / 16:50 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BayWa is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e.



BayWa Aktiengesellschaft



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



Munich, 28 November 2019



BayWa AG is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH which until now has been a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG.



BayWa AG has conducted a bidding process and received several attractive offers from investors who expressed their interest to acquire a shareholding of approximately 49% in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH. The management board of BayWa AG plans to conclude the bidding process shortly at a valuation that exceeds the original expectations of the company. The admission of the investor will be effected by way of a capital increase.



BayWa AG



Management Board



BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de

WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005






Contact:

Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,

tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,

e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de







28-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: BayWa AG

Arabellastraße 4

81925 Munich

Germany
Phone: 089/ 9222-3691
Fax: 089/ 9212-3680
E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 924377





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



924377  28-Nov-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=924377&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum