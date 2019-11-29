DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





BayWa is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e.





28-Nov-2019 / 16:50 CET/CEST





BayWa is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Munich, 28 November 2019

BayWa AG is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH which until now has been a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG.

BayWa AG has conducted a bidding process and received several attractive offers from investors who expressed their interest to acquire a shareholding of approximately 49% in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH. The management board of BayWa AG plans to conclude the bidding process shortly at a valuation that exceeds the original expectations of the company. The admission of the investor will be effected by way of a capital increase.

BayWa AG

Management Board

