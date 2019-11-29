DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e.
2019. november 28., csütörtök, 16:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BayWa is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e.
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Munich, 28 November 2019
BayWa AG is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH which until now has been a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG.
BayWa AG has conducted a bidding process and received several attractive offers from investors who expressed their interest to acquire a shareholding of approximately 49% in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH. The management board of BayWa AG plans to conclude the bidding process shortly at a valuation that exceeds the original expectations of the company. The admission of the investor will be effected by way of a capital increase.
BayWa AG
Management Board
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|089/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|924377
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
924377 28-Nov-2019 CET/CEST
