The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on November 27, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 22 nov 2019



Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

371.525,00

518.816,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

20.504.266,00

22.432.761,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.







Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

9,04 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

8,88 %

0,16 %

Voting rights

9,94 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

9,72 %

0,22 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=82439