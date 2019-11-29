The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on November 26, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 20 nov 2019



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Warrant

486.839,00

486.839,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Warrant

23.732,00

23.732,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Convertible bond

695.149,00

695.149,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

418.767,00

418.767,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Swap

505.773,00

505.773,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Contract for difference

67.705,00

67.705,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Call-option

116.400,00

116.400,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.071,00

3.071,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

23.732,00

23.732,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

1.154.730,00

1.154.730,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

5.287,00

5.287,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,19 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,19 %

3,01 %

Voting rights

3,19 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,19 %

3,01 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=82408&KeyWords=qiagen