DGAP-CMS: Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. november 29., péntek, 11:48
Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - share buyback tranche 3
On 11 November 2019, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 08 November 2019 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In a third tranche, a total of 10,000 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back between 25. November and 28. November 2019. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 44.73. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 445,774.58 (excluding ancillary costs) in the third tranche.
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.
In the period from 25. November 2019 to 28. November 2019, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
This completes the share buyback.
The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.
Hamburg, November 2019
Aurubis AG
The Executive Board
|English
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|www.aurubis.com
924777 29.11.2019
