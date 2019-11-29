DGAP-PVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.







DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG








29.11.2019



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

31 May 2019 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 5.16 % 76,382,139
Previous publication Below 5 % /

5. Details









absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
3,941,852
5.16 % %














Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
