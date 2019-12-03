DGAP-AFR: CECONOMY AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

CECONOMY AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die CECONOMY AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Jahresfinanzbericht

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 15.12.2020
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 15.12.2020
Deutsch: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Englisch: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
