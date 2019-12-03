DGAP-AFR: CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: December 15, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: December 15, 2020
German: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
English: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
