



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CECONOMY AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















02.12.2019 / 16:09







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: December 15, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: December 15, 2020

German: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

English: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/





02.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

