/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 2 Interim Announcement






02.12.2019 / 17:11



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 2 Interim Announcement


In the period from 25 November 2019 up to and including 29 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 458,379 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
























Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price
(EUR)
25 November 2019 91,064 € 35.0323
26 November 2019 90,420 € 35.5346
27 November 2019 91,821 € 35.7207
28 November 2019 92,219 € 35.6219
29 November 2019 92,855 € 35.5417
In total 458,379 € 35.4911

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 29 November 2019 thus amounts to 1,059,472 shares.



The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.



Berlin, 2 December 2019



Deutsche Wohnen SE

The Management Board















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Mecklenburgische Straße 57

14197 Berlin

Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com





 
