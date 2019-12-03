DGAP-Ad-hoc: Portigon AG / Key word(s): Annual Results





Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2019 impacted by higher provisions





02-Dec-2019





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Due to the ongoing investigations by the public prosecutor in connection with dividend arbitrage transactions of the former WestLB as a precaution, Portigon AG will be required to build an additional provision for taxes on dividend payments for which a tax credit had been applied for in previous years potentially without justification, as well as interest payments in connection therewith.

Therefore, the Managing Board of Portigon AG has revised its forecast for the annual results of fiscal year 2019. The Management Board is now expecting the annual accounts for 2019 resulting in a loss in the range of approximate 500 Mio € - 600 Mio €.

Contact:Dr. Carsten HellingerHead of Board SecretaryPortigon AGVoelklinger Str. 440219 DuesseldorfDr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.deTel. +49 (0) 211 826 71455