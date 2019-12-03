DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2019 impacted by higher provisions
2019. december 02., hétfő, 17:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Portigon AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Due to the ongoing investigations by the public prosecutor in connection with dividend arbitrage transactions of the former WestLB as a precaution, Portigon AG will be required to build an additional provision for taxes on dividend payments for which a tax credit had been applied for in previous years potentially without justification, as well as interest payments in connection therewith.
Therefore, the Managing Board of Portigon AG has revised its forecast for the annual results of fiscal year 2019. The Management Board is now expecting the annual accounts for 2019 resulting in a loss in the range of approximate 500 Mio € - 600 Mio €.
Contact:
Dr. Carsten Hellinger
Head of Board Secretary
Portigon AG
Voelklinger Str. 4
40219 Duesseldorf
Dr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.de
Tel. +49 (0) 211 826 71455
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Portigon AG
|Völklinger Str. 4
|40219 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211-826-71455
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 211-826-2010
|E-mail:
|Dr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.portigon-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0008364902, XS0100256139
|WKN:
|836490
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|925925
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
925925 02-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
