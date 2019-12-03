DGAP-AFR: MediClin AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2019. december 02., hétfő, 19:03







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: MediClin AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






MediClin AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








02.12.2019 / 19:03



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die MediClin AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 26.03.2020
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 26.03.2020
Deutsch: https://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2019.aspx
Englisch: https://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/financial-publications-2019.aspx














02.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MediClin AG

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.mediclin.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




926457  02.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=926457&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum