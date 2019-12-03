



MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 31, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: July 31, 2020

German: https://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2019.aspx

English: https://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/financial-publications-2019.aspx





