MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 04, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: May 04, 2020

German: https://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2019.aspx

English: https://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/financial-publications-2019.aspx



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 03, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: November 03, 2020

German: https://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2019.aspx

English: https://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/financial-publications-2019.aspx

