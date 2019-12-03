DGAP-AFR: MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. december 02., hétfő, 19:03







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








02.12.2019 / 19:03



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2020
German: https://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2019.aspx
English: https://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/financial-publications-2019.aspx














02.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MediClin AG

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




926457  02.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=926457&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum