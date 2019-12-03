DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Wolfgang Ehrk named Chief Operations Officer of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
2019. december 03., kedd, 07:19
PRESS RELEASE
Wolfgang Ehrk named Chief Operations Officer of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
As COO, Mr. Ehrk will be responsible for the areas of Continuous Improvement, Global Operations, Procurement, Quality and EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) as well as Supply Chain.
Most recently, Mr. Ehrk worked as COO for CHIRON Group, an international manufacturer of CNC controlled vertical processing and turning centers. Until 2016, he had a 26-year career with Leybold GmbH, a vacuum technology manufacturer, in multiple management and leadership positions, including about 8 years as COO.
"Mr. Ehrk is well prepared to lead our global operations due to his lengthy experience in the vacuum technology market and his comprehensive expertise. With him, we aim to drive our strategy to gain market share and improve our operating efficiencies," says Ayla Busch, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
|Berliner Str. 43
|35614 Asslar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6441 802-0
|Fax:
|+49 6441 802-1365
|E-mail:
|info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
|Internet:
|www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006916604
|WKN:
|691660
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|926621
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
926621 03.12.2019
