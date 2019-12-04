Wirecard AG



Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 3. Interim Announcement

In the period from 25 November 2019 through 02 December 2019, in total 46,468 shares were



acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date



(MMDDYYYY)

Total number of shares



acquired

Volume-weighted average price (Euro)

Volume (Euro)

11252019

7,760

118.2590

917,690

11262019

7,736

119.1681

921,884

11272019

7,522

119.2952

897,338

11282019

7,621

118.8522

905,773

11292019

7,829

118.7690

929,843

12022019

8,000

119.0620

952,496



The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 137,692 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 03 December 2019

Wirecard AG

Management Board