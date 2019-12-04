



Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following

financial



reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: March 25, 2020

German: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

English: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: March 25, 2020

German: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

English: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2020

German: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

English: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

