DGAP-AFR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. december 04., szerda, 11:58







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








04.12.2019 / 11:58



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following
financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: March 25, 2020
German: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html
English: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: March 25, 2020
German: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html
English: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2020
German: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html
English: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html














04.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiserstraße 16

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




927911  04.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=927911&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum