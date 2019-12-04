Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 17th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 25 November 2019 until and including 03 December 2019, a number of 591,176 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (€)

25.11.2019

84,854

256.2144

26.11.2019

78,225

256.7230

27.11.2019

66,794

258.3365

28.11.2019

87,948

259.3930

29.11.2019

89,173

260.4973

02.12.2019

96,942

259.4792

03.12.2019

87,240

256.9405



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 03 December 2019 amounts to 2,767,642 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 04 December 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management