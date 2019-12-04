DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. december 04., szerda, 14:34







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]






Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








04.12.2019 / 14:34



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934









     
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported):   December 4, 2019

 

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

__________________________________________

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
























     
Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970
_____________________

(State or other jurisdiction		 _____________

(Commission		 ______________

(I.R.S. Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)
     
5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077, North Canton, Ohio   44720-8077
_________________________________

(Address of principal executive offices)		   ___________

(Zip Code)

 

 









     
Registrant"s telephone number, including area code:   (330) 490-4000

 

Not Applicable

______________________________________________

Former name or former address, if changed since last report



 



Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:



[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))



Securities registered under Section 12(b) of the Act:









Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Shares, $1.25 par value per share DBD New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company [ ]



If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.



On Dec. 4, 2019, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") will update its investor presentation and post it to the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/investor-relations, after the furnishing of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The investor presentation is being updated in connection with a webcast with the Company"s Chief Executive Officer, Gerrard Schmid, at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The webcast at the Credit Suisse conference can be accessed at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1272392&tp_key=aeca61b4ca&tp_special=8.



SIGNATURES



Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.



Date: December 4, 2019

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED


By _/s/_Jonathan B. Leiken_____________

Name: Jonathan B. Leiken

Title: Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer

and Secretary















04.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




928393  04.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=928393&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum