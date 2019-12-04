DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. december 04., szerda, 14:34
UNITED STATES
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Securities registered under Section 12(b) of the Act:
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company [ ]
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]
On Dec. 4, 2019, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") will update its investor presentation and post it to the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/investor-relations, after the furnishing of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The investor presentation is being updated in connection with a webcast with the Company"s Chief Executive Officer, Gerrard Schmid, at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The webcast at the Credit Suisse conference can be accessed at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1272392&tp_key=aeca61b4ca&tp_special=8.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: December 4, 2019
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
928393 04.12.2019
