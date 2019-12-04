DGAP-AFR: E.ON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2019. december 04., szerda, 16:45
Hiermit gibt die E.ON SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
Bericht: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
928593 04.12.2019
