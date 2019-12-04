



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















04.12.2019 / 16:45







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: March 25, 2020

German: http://eon.com/geschaeftsbericht2019

English: http://eon.com/annualreport2019





04.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

