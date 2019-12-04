



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















04.12.2019 / 17:00







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 12, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: May 12, 2020

German: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2020

English: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2020



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 11, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: November 11, 2020

German: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2020

English: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2020

