E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 12, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: May 12, 2020
German: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2020
English: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2020

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 11, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: November 11, 2020
German: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2020
English: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2020














Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.eon.com





 
