Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 27 Nov to 3 Dec 2019


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Ad-hoc release, 4 December 2019



Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 27 November 2019 to 3 December 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").


The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6 November 2019

for the sole purpose of covering Airbus" long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased

shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the

relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by around the middle of February 2020.


The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus

SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE"s issued

share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019.



Aggregate presentation (per day and market)




















































Issuer"s name Issuer"s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.27.11 NL0000235190 9,350 134.936374 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.28.11 NL0000235190 9,350 133.486524 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.29.11 NL0000235190 9,350 132.664826 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.02.12 NL0000235190 9,350 132.196064 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.03.12 NL0000235190 12,010 126.182088 XPAR
    TOTAL   49,410 131.585717  

 

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback



This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world"s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



Media contacts

Rod Stone rod.stone@airbus.com +33 (0) 6 3052 1993

Martin Agüera martin.aguera@airbus.com +49 (0) 175 227 4369

 



 










