





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.















Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















04.12.2019 / 18:30







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)



1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer



2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



Other (please specify):



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

TSINGHUA UNIVERSITY

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

BEIJING, CHINA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

UNIGROUP



INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

BEIJING, CHINA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

2/12/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

4/12/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.92

NIL

3.92

70,775,287

Position of previous notification (if



applicable)

4.92

NIL

4.92









8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0054822006

2,773,850

NONE

3.92

NIL





















SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,773,850

3.92



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

Exercise/

Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is



exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

NONE

































SUBTOTAL 8. B 1







B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

Exercise/

Conversion Period

Physical or cash



settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

NONE









































SUBTOTAL 8.B.2













9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the



applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

TSINGHUA UNIVERSITY

-

-

-

TSINGHUA HOLDINGS CO., LTD

-

-

-

TSINGHUA UNIGROUP CO., LTD

-

-

-

BEIJING UNIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., LTD

-

-

-

UNIS TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY



INVESTMENT LIMITED

3.92

-

3.92



10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held





11. Additional information









Place of completion

LONDON

Date of completion

4 December 2019



























04.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



