VGG GmbH: Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in VARTA AG completed

05 December 2019



The core shareholder of VARTA AG ("VARTA" or "Company", ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55, WKN: A0TGJ5, ticker: VAR1), Montana Tech Components AG via its wholly owned VGG GmbH (the "Seller") sold in total 808,000 existing no-par value bearer shares in VARTA AG corresponding to approximately 2 % of all outstanding bearer shares, in a private placement to institutional investors. The shares have been placed at a price of EUR 121.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds for the Seller of c. EUR 97.8 million. The proceeds from the sale shall support and finance capex and expansion programs of existing portfolio companies at the holding level of Montana Tech Components AG.

Following the placement Montana Tech Components AG holds indirectly approximately 58.3 % in VARTA AG. The Seller has agreed to a 180-day lock-up period on all remaining shares.

Berenberg acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the placement.

The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 05 December 2019 by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of VGG GmbH.







