DGAP-News: VGG GmbH: Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in VARTA AG completed
2019. december 05., csütörtök, 08:02
Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.
05 December 2019
Following the placement Montana Tech Components AG holds indirectly approximately 58.3 % in VARTA AG. The Seller has agreed to a 180-day lock-up period on all remaining shares.
Berenberg acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the placement.
The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 05 December 2019 by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of VGG GmbH.
Disclaimer / Important Note
This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the above mentioned securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction.
The securities mentioned above have already been sold. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.
The securities of VARTA AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of VARTA AG may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act.
928845 05.12.2019
