DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: signs power contract with Amazon
2019. december 05., csütörtök, 08:59
149 MW capacity to be supplied to Amazon (PPA)
50 MW additional capacity will be sold at market prices
Spain to become Encavis" largest solar energy market with 500 MW capacity
The investment volume, including project-related external financing, amounts to around 158 million euros. Following the strategy of the solar park in Talayuela, Spain, the project developer Solarcentury participates with up tp 20 percent in the investments. Solarcentury fulfilled already 50 percent of the agreed volume in capacity of 1.1 GW with the projects developed exclusively for Encavis so far. Again Pexapark acted as PPA advisor for Encavis AG.
"The attractive conditions in Spain ensure competitive and predictable prices for the purchasers of green electricity and at the same time are making a significant contribution to improving climate conditions. Both projects will reduce CO2 emissions by 3.4 million tons over the contract period," said Paskert, highlighting Encavis" unique selling proposition.
About ENCAVIS:
More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|928939
928939 05.12.2019
