New hope for brain tumor patients in Saxony: Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau and MagForce AG open new NanoTherm therapy center for the East German region

Use of innovative technology in the treatment of brain tumor patients, now also in Zwickau, the central treatment center in East Germany



Milestone reached for the opening of the mobile NanoTherm treatment center at the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau



Zwickau and Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2019 - The Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau and MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) received all necessary certifications on November 27, 2019 for the immediate use of the NanoTherm therapy system in the neurosurgery department of the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau, located in the German federal state of Saxony. In light of the potential life-prolonging effect of NanoTherm therapy and in the acute interest of patients, this therapeutic option is immediately available to patients in the entire Eastern region of Germany. Since the transportability of critically ill patients with glioblastoma to more distant centers was previously nearly impossible due to the limiting overall health of the patients, all brain tumor patients in this region will now also be able to benefit from the innovative therapy.

"I am glad that my team and I can now offer this highly innovative treatment option to patients with brain tumors. NanoTherm therapy means nothing less than new hope for each and every one of our patients. It complements our broad neurosurgical portfolio with a very important component," said Prof. Dr. med. habil. Jan-Peter Warnke, Senior Consultant in the Neurosurgical Clinic at the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau.

NanoTherm therapy is a relatively new procedure for the focal treatment of solid tumors. In the simplest of terms: Magnetic nanoparticles are introduced either directly into the tumor or into the resection cavity wall. These particles are subsequently heated by an alternating magnetic field, thus destroying the cancer cells. In June of this year, the Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau and MagForce AG entered into a cooperation agreement and announced the planned opening of a mobile NanoTherm treatment center for brain tumor patients. The successful approval of the therapy center is an important milestone.

MagForce AG was granted the European CE certificate ("European Certification") in 2011 and thus the official approval of NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of brain tumors in Germany and all member states of the European Union.

Paracelsus Clinic Saxony in Zwickau will be the fourth clinic in Europe currently to offer MagForce"s NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of brain tumours. The Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau is a standard care hospital with 180 patient beds and around 400 employees in the specialist departments of internal medicine and trauma surgery / orthopedics, general, visceral and vascular surgery, pain therapy as well as the focus disciplines of neurology and neurosurgery. The department of neurosurgery cares for approximately 2,200 patients annually and performs an average of 1,500 surgeries per year, of which approximately 300 are primary gliomas.

For more information, please visit: www.paracelsus-kliniken.de and www.magforce.com

