METRO AG ("METRO") agreed with a consortium of The SCP Group S.à r.l. and x+bricks AG (the "Consortium") on a memorandum of understanding and exclusive negotiations regarding the sale of its hypermarket business and related business activities ("Real"). The negotiations with the other bidder consortium around redos real estate GmbH have been terminated.

The agreed concept foresees a sale of Real as a whole without a remaining stake of METRO in Real. The current status of negotiation implies a net cash inflow from the potential transaction of approx. EUR 0.5 bn.

It is the aim to conclude on the basis of the memorandum of understanding with the Consortium a sale agreement ("Signing") until end of January 2020. If and under which conditions a Signing regarding the hypermarket business may be concluded between METRO and the Consortium depends on the further course of the negotiations.

A potential Signing is subject to the approval of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of METRO. The completion of a potential transaction would be subject to approval by anti-trust and regulatory authorities.

