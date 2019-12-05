Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 04 December 2019 until and including 04 December 2019, a number of 89,621 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (€)

04.12.2019

89,621

258.1876



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 04 December 2019 amounts to 2,857,263 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 05 December 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management