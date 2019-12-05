DGAP-Ad-hoc: SUMMIQ AG / Key word(s): IPO





SUMMIQ AG calls off IPO for this year





05-Dec-2019 / 17:05 CET/CEST





Frankfurt, 5 December 2019 - The offer period in the IPO of SUMMIQ AG (the "Company" or "SUMMIQ"), an independent integrated European producer of renewable energy, has ended as planned today. The evaluation of the order book showed that the targeted proceeds of between EUR 75 million and EUR 100 million necessary to acquire 12 renewable energy projects and thus to implement the planned growth strategy through the end of 2020, have not been achieved completely within the defined offer period. The management of the Company has therefore decided to no longer execute the IPO within this year and is evaluating alternative financing options, which may include a public offering at a later point in time.

Company profile

SUMMIQ is establishing a growing portfolio of wind and solar power projects in Europe. The aim is to build up a digitally managed gigawatt portfolio in order to be able to profitably market electricity from renewable energies in the future and provide it in line with demand. SUMMIQ pursues a strategic cooperation approach with Green City AG, a German developer of renewable energy projects. This cooperation enables SUMMIQ to invest in an existing project pipeline with an output of several hundred megawatts by 2021.

SUMMIQ focuses on the development and operation of a portfolio of wind and solar power projects balanced according to regions and technologies as well as electricity storage facilities in the European core markets of Germany, France, Italy and Spain in the medium term. SUMMIQ aims to become an independent, integrated and strongly growing European electricity producer with long-term predictable cash flows and a product with increasing demand: renewable energy.

